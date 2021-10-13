CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellness Tourism Association Survey Finds What’s Important to Wellness-Minded Travelers

By LODGING Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust under 2,500 consumers from 52 countries and territories took part in the Wellness Tourism Association (WTA) 2021 Wellness Travel Consumer Survey to help the hospitality industry, tour operators, and travel agents/advisors have a clearer understanding of wellness-minded consumers’ priorities as they begin planning their post-pandemic travels. This latest survey from the WTA was designed to reveal what assets, amenities, activities, and other offerings are “extremely important” to key consumers as they plan their future wellness travels, what is “not important at all,” and what might influence them most when it comes to booking wellness-travel over the next two years.

