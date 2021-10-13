Wellness Tourism Association Survey Finds What’s Important to Wellness-Minded Travelers

If only people appreciated those times when train travel were common. What is it that you may fine fascinating? Well, it was the amount of time one had on a train when being carried from Point A to Point B-even Points C and D. Between that time was the opportunity to explore the natural scenery from the good ol’ USA! Time was a healer. Long trips were part of the journey. People came prepared for those trips, in order to ensure that they were comfortable. If one had to pay a certain fare, just know that one truly appreciated the long ride, ahead!

