CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

DAVID LEE ROTH Hints That Maybe His Final Shows Aren't Actually Final

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth recently announced his retirement from music, saying his final shows would take place at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and then January 5, 7, and 8. Roth has now revealed a tour poster for the shows, dubbing the run The Last Tour (Unless It Isn’t). So who knows if Roth has something else in mind, or he's just leaving the door open just in case the mood strikes.

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Sammy Hagar ‘Ruined Everything’ at Van Halen’s Farm Aid Debut

The inaugural edition of Farm Aid in 1985 was going to be the perfect place for Sammy Hagar to announce to the world that he had joined Van Halen. Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp's first-annual benefit show was being aired live on national television and radio, offering millions of people their first chance to hear Hagar and Eddie Van Halen perform together. "Too bad I screwed everything up," Hagar deadpanned in his 2012 memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock.
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen took to social media earlier this week to salute his former Van Halen bandmate David Lee Roth on news of the singer's pending retirement. The son of guitarist Eddie Van Halen joined the legendary group's lineup on bass in 2007 and was on board for three tours and the 2012 album, "A Different Kind Of Truth", before a final North American trek saw them perform their final concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October of 2015, with Eddie passing away last October at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Van Halen Song With David Lee Roth?

What's the best Van Halen song with David Lee Roth? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
MetalSucks

Myrone Posts Tribute to David Lee Roth, “Thank U Dave”

Friday’s revelation that David Lee Roth will retire from performing after a five-show residency in Las Vegas this coming January was a bit jarring but not necessarily surprising. DLR has done it all in his multi-act career, and there’s something respectable about calling it quits at 66 years old and quietly enjoying the rest of his life instead of forcing himself out on stage into his 70s and beyond like so many aging rockers do.
MUSIC
klbjfm.com

David Lee Roth will retire at the end of his Las Vegas residency

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth announced his retirement, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.” Roth, 66, declined to elaborate why he wanted to retire, adding, “I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows.” His farewell residency will be at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, with concerts starting on New Year’s Eve and continuing on January 1, 5, 7 and 8. Tickets went on sale Saturday, October 2.
LAS VEGAS, NV
1045wjjk.com

David Lee Roth Says He’s Throwing In The Stage Shoes

David Lee Roth, the original lead singer of Van Halen, has announced his retirement. What? That statement is kind of hard to wrap your head around. I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth told the Las Vegas Review Journal in a phone call. “This is the first, and only, official announcement. You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Eddie Van Halen
MetalSucks

Did David Lee Roth Predict His Retirement 30 Years Ago??

There’s coincidences and there’s coincidences. And then there’s David Lee Roth, as mercurial and eccentric a rock n’ roll frontman and personality as has ever lived and likely ever will. Roth announced his pending retirement over the weekend, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his upcoming five-show residency at House...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

David Lee Roth Says He’s Ready to Retire

David Lee Roth, the original lead singer of Van Halen, says he’s “throwing in the shoes” and retiring, following a five-date run at the House of Blue in Las Vegas in January 2022. “I’m retiring,” Roth said in an interview with a Las Vegas newspaper. “This is the first and...
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

‘SNL’ highlights; David Lee Roth retiring; CMA Awards ban Morgan Wallen; more: Buzz

“Saturday Night Live” returned for its 47th season premiere Saturday, hosted by Owen Wilson with musical guest Kacey Musgraves (who performed nude on stage like Jenny from “Forrest Gump”). “SNL” highlights included Cecily Strong skewering Sen. Kyrsten Sinema opposite newcomer James Austin Johnson as President Joe Biden in the cold open, Kenan Thompson singing R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” at a funeral, Pete Davidson as Dog the Bounty Hunter at a school board meeting on Covid, Owen and Luke Wilson in an egotistical billionaires-inspired spoof of “Star Trek,” a pitch for “Cars 4,” and a “Weekend Update” tribute to Norm Macdonald.
TV & VIDEOS
Guitar World Magazine

David Lee Roth announces retirement from music: “I've given you all I've got to give”

Former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has announced his retirement from music. In a new interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal, Roth – affectionately known as Diamond Dave – announces that he's “throwing in the shoes”. “This is the first, and only, official announcement,” he says in the rather brief reveal. “You've got the news. Share it with the world.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Tour
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 On DAVID LEE ROTH's Decision To Retire: 'Thank You For The Music, The Memories'

John 5 says that he is grateful to David Lee Roth for the "great music" and "amazing memories." Earlier this month, the legendary VAN HALEN singer announced that he was ending his career with his upcoming Las Vegas residency during the first weeks of January. "I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring," Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "These are my last five shows."
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

David Lee Roth reveals new poster for his “Last Tour”

David Lee Roth has essentially announced his retirement from performing. With the reveal of his newest tour poster, the legendary vocalist and frontman, calls this “The Last Tour.” Earlier this month, Roth announced that his Vegas shows during the first weeks of January would be his last. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “These are my last five shows.” “I’m not going to explain the statement.” He said, “The explanation is in a safe.” This, despite the new tour poster reading, “David Lee Roth, The Last Tour, Unless it isn’t.” On New Year’s Eve, Roth will once again perform at the Mandalay Bay’s House Of Blues in Las Vegas for the first of five concerts continuing into January of 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kolafm.com

Happy Trails To David Lee Roth | Jesse Duran |

David Lee Roth has announced he’s retiring! Roth, who will be 67 this week, said, “I’m throwing in the shoes.” The former Van Halen singer has no desire to pursue a solo career, now that Eddie Van Halen has passed on. For more on the story click here.
CELEBRITIES
myq105.com

The Tao of DLR: 10 Classic Quotes from David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth is one of rock’s greatest frontman and, overall, one of music’s most unique characters. When he’s on stage, he’s the ultimate showman. When he’s off stage and talking with the press, he walks a line between brilliant and insane. One minute he takes off on a stream of consciousness that convinces you he’s not all there, and then he’ll throw out a surprising one-liner that’ll make you think, “Holy s—…Diamond Dave’s has been smarter than all of us this whole time.”
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

When David Lee Roth Was Arrested on 1980 Van Halen Tour: Excerpt

Michael Christopher's upcoming book Van Halen: The Eruption and the Aftershock digs into the history of Van Halen and features exclusive interviews and never-before-published conversations with band alums like Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone. In the following excerpt, Christopher looks at how David Lee Roth drew the ire of law enforcement during a tour date in Cincinnati in the wake of a concert tragedy there a few months earlier. (The book will be published on Oct. 6 by Backbeat Books).
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy