DAVID LEE ROTH Hints That Maybe His Final Shows Aren't Actually Final

David Lee Roth has essentially announced his retirement from performing. With the reveal of his newest tour poster, the legendary vocalist and frontman, calls this “The Last Tour.” Earlier this month, Roth announced that his Vegas shows during the first weeks of January would be his last. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “These are my last five shows.” “I’m not going to explain the statement.” He said, “The explanation is in a safe.” This, despite the new tour poster reading, “David Lee Roth, The Last Tour, Unless it isn’t.” On New Year’s Eve, Roth will once again perform at the Mandalay Bay’s House Of Blues in Las Vegas for the first of five concerts continuing into January of 2022.

