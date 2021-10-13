DAVID LEE ROTH Hints That Maybe His Final Shows Aren't Actually Final
Longtime Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth recently announced his retirement from music, saying his final shows would take place at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and then January 5, 7, and 8. Roth has now revealed a tour poster for the shows, dubbing the run The Last Tour (Unless It Isn’t). So who knows if Roth has something else in mind, or he's just leaving the door open just in case the mood strikes.metalinjection.net
