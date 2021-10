Over the years, it seems that Jamie Dimon’s opinion of cryptocurrencies has softened from “fraud worse than the tulip craze that will eventually explode” and “worth nothing,” fit only for “stupid” people; to “not interested” and “not my cup of tea,” although not in an unwilling to let his employees and clients play in that sandbox if they want sort of way. This, apparently, is wrong: His studied nonchalance aside, deep down he thinks it’s every bit as ridiculous a waste of time as he did five years ago.

