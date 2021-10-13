Ted Preuss
On Oct. 5, 2021, Theodore “Ted” William Preuss, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at home at the age of 82. Ted was born on Dec. 4, 1938, in Louisville, Ky., to Frederick William “Bill” and Ruby Lea (Philpott) Preuss. He received his animal science degree from Mississippi State University in Starkville in 1960. He retired from Extension Service as a county Extension agent in Lawrence County. On April1, 1961, he married his “college sweetheart,” Sandra Elizabeth Wilkinson. They raised one son, Randall “Randy” William; and one daughter, Dr. Robyn Theresa (Preuss) MacSorley.www.lawrencecountypress.com
