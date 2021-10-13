CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

The 10 Pieces You Need to Start Your Forever Homewares Collection Especially if you Rent

madaboutthehouse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook around your home and I’m guessing that whatever your age or size of your abode there are pieces that have travelled with you from student places to forever spaces. Things that signify, to you, that you are home – in that peculiarly British sense of the word – meaning the emotion of comfort and belonging as much as the physical bricks and mortar. Today I thought I would outline some of those things so that you can start, or recognise, your own collection. I’m not talking about sofas and beds – of course we need those but they will change over time as taste and more importantly space permit. No, I’m talking about the rug that once spread out makes you feel you have truly moved in, the vase that, once on the shelf, means friends will know it’s your place. To employ an over-used phrase it’s sort of your desert island pieces but it’s a collection that can start at any time and carry on as long as you want.

www.madaboutthehouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
The Independent

How to connect with nature indoors through biophilic design

Creating a pocket of calm and tranquillity in the chaos of the city is possible if you apply biophilic design to urban spaces, say botanist and TV presenter James Wong and acclaimed designer DaeWha Kang, who are fronting a Thanks Plants campaign by TheJoyOfPlants.co.uk.Having recently created a dazzling array of plants in a space the size of an average kitchen at London’s first Houseplant Hideout installation, they are now trying to get people to further connect with nature, no matter how small their urban space, through biophilic design.What is biophilic design?“Biophilia means love of life or living things. Essentially all...
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

The Next Piece of Furniture You Should Buy, According to Your Enneagram Type

Making the decision to purchase new furniture can feel daunting as well as exciting. Whether you're in desperate need of something different or you are just itching for something different, there are plenty of things to take into account. Your decor theme, your budget, and space all play a huge factor—but your emotional wellbeing and needs also should be taken into account.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Homewares#Furniture#Space Junk#British#Persian
Apartment Therapy

Here’s Your First Look at Target’s 2021 Holiday Collection, and Pieces Start at Just $2

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. ‘Tis the season… for holiday collection unveilings! Today Target is revealing its 2021 holiday home collections, which this year, along with their classic Wondershop offerings, also includes their Opalhouse designed with Jungalow line in partnership with designer Justina Blakeney, their Threshold brand designed with Studio McGee, and Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.
BEAUTY & FASHION
madaboutthehouse.com

Monday Inspiration: Chocolate All Round

This week’s inspiration was begun by the top two pictures – one wallpaper, one paint and then I realised there was a theme developing as I had also promised to show you a couple of the new shots of my house taken by Mark Anthony Fox, who does a lot of the dreamy photography for Inigo (see last Friday’s post for the relevance). I chose the two brown rooms – the sitting room and kitchen although admittedly they look darker than they actually are but we’ll come to that in a minute (trying to avoid the annoying scrolling up and down…. )
HOME & GARDEN
loghome.com

10 Factors to Consider as You Plan Your Forever Home

Houses may be permanent, but they don’t have to be static. These concepts will help you plan now for the unforeseen future. Photo: James Ray Spahn / If you need more space, whether to take in an aging parent or provide quarters for adult kids returning to the roost, an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) can accommodate and give everyone a bit of privacy in the process.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Harper's Bazaar

High-Flying Travel Pieces You Need for Fall

Few things in life are more thrilling than booking a plane ticket, packing a bag (or five!), and leaving the confines of the place you call home for an adventure. And after a long pause, there’s a good chance you’re more than ready to really travel again. Maybe you’re planning a vacation halfway across the globe, or perhaps you’ve got your eye on a retreat that’s relatively close by. Regardless of whether you’re lifting off or checking in just a short trip away, “the point is not the destination but the actual going—the journey, the leaving,” Balmain creative director Olivier Rousting recently said. In fact, the sentiment inspired his new Fall 2021 collection. And the journey becomes infinitely more exciting when you step on board dressed to the nines—à la the four looks ahead, each perfectly accessorized with a Balmain B-Buzz bag. No plane ticket? No problem. Just apply these spirited style ideas to wherever it is you can’t wait to arrive.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Interior Design
purewow.com

Target's Holiday Decor Is Here—and You Need to See These 11 Pieces

Have the holidays on your mind? We certainly do, and after (what feels like) an eternity of living in COVID-19, we’re ready for masks and vaccines to be overshadowed by gingerbread houses and Christmas movies. And of course, our first stop on the seasonal decor quest is the mecca of all holiday decorations: Target. Here, find eleven of our favorite holiday decorations from Target’s latest home arrivals.
SHOPPING
People

The 10 New Pieces You Need to Instantly Refresh Your Wardrobe

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Opt for a tan shade this fall instead of your classic black. Paired with jeans or dress pants, the camel color instantly updates your outfit. A black trouser...
APPAREL
DFW Community News

How To Stress-Free Rent Your Property: A Piece Of Advice

You may have noticed that, in today’s economy, it is more difficult to find a tenant. In many cases, this is because people are not willing to commit themselves financially and take on the responsibility of being a renter. The following pieces of advice will help you rent your property in a stress-free manner, so you can get the money flowing again!
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: When does the sale start and what offers should you expect?

It might still be some weeks away but here at IndyBest our savings-obsessed minds are already dominated by the great monolith of shopping – Black Friday.Each year the sale seems to get bigger and longer, with more retailers joining in on the deals action and slashing prices on everything from alcohol to games consoles. While there are thousands of offers to snap up across the shopping bonanza, Black Friday is of particular interest to anyone that has just moved house or had a big appliance go kaput. That’s because fridge freezers, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, washing machines and more...
SHOPPING
The Trussville Tribune

Home services: How to remove wallpaper

If your home has old, dated-looking wallpaper, you may need to take it down before you can give the room a fresh look. Unless you’re working with removable wallpaper, taking off wallpaper prints can be a messy project that requires a little care. This guide reviews to how to remove wallpaper using various methods, as […]
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

6 key things to consider before renovating your bathroom

Do you ever find yourself sitting in the tub, attempting to have a relaxing soak but distracted by the unsatisfactory state of your bathroom?Maybe it’s the mildew you can’t seem to get rid of no matter how hard you scrub. Or the old-fashioned light fixtures you’ve never got round to replacing.  Perhaps it’s the impractical layout that you long to fix.Whether it’s big or small, if your bathroom is driving you to distraction and you’ve decided to overhaul the space. there are certain key factors you need to consider before you start.We asked interiors experts for their best bathroom renovation...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Kelly E.

"Each guy thought he was the only one." My best friend conned men and then she conned me.

Adult friendship red flagsPhoto by Omar Lopez on Unsplash. I’d always had a close group of friends but never an adult best-friend relationship. Then Jana came along. Jana was a tiny, beautiful woman with a huge personality. She spun around in her seat at church and introduced herself with a huge smile and the kind of focused attention that made you feel like the only person in the room. She held my arm as she talked, shared her life story, and wanted to hear mine. Our babies played on the floor next to us, apparently enjoy each other’s company too. Jana was bubbly and kind-hearted. She had a charisma that drew you in. We were instant friends. In fact, we were instant best friends according to Jana.

Comments / 0

Community Policy