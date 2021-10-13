CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Banjo 3 – DOWNSTAIRS

Cover picture for the articleThe Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet––comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley––continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience. WB3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with popsensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments––banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion––effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies. We Banjo 3 deliver their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision, and infectious energy, it’s impossible to pigeonhole what kind of listener might suddenly consider themselves a WB3 fan.

The Frederick News-Post

April Verch & Cody Walters bring virtuosic fiddle, dance, banjo, song to Frederick

To listen to April Verch and Cody Walters is to be immersed in tradition. To watch them perform is to be transported. Be it regional Canadian roots, American old-time, ’50s country, Scandinavian folk music, or something original that sounds as though it’s been around for a century, the one common thread is their love and reverence for the music and traditions that have been passed down to them.
FREDERICK, MD
No Depression

Steve Martin Banjo Prize Names Two Winners in Two Genres for 2021

Alan Munde, left, and Don Vappie are the 2021 winners of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize. The Steve Martin Banjo Prize has named two winners of its prestigious award for 2021. The honorees — Alan Munde and Don Vappie — put the wide range of the instrument’s styles and genres on full display. The prize, now entering its second decade, is in its second year being awarded via a partnership with Compass Records Group and the FreshGrass Foundation — the nonprofit organization that hosts the FreshGrass festivals and publishes No Depression and Folk Alley.
MUSIC
A Chanticleer Christmas

Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for the seamless blend of its twelve male voices ranging from countertenor to bass and its original interpretations of vocal literature, from Renaissance to jazz, and from gospel to venturesome new music. With A Chanticleer Christmas they offer joy and transcendence through beautifully sung music of all centuries from classical to carols.
MUSIC
