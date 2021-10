Some Highland County schools have been feeling the impact of a recent shortage of substitute teachers and bus drivers. Hillsboro City Schools Superintendent Tim Davis said the shortage caused his schools to shut down for a day in August of this year. “We took a calamity day due to staff attendance,” he said. “We had a lot of staff out, and with the shortage of subs, there was no way we could get all of the positions filled – it just wasn’t possible.”

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO