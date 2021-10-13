An Evening with Judy Collins, Tom Paxton and the Don Juans
Grammy Award winners Judy Collins and Tom Paxton have been friends for nearly 60 years, but rarely had the chance to perform together until now. With hits like “Chelsea Morning”, “Both Sides Now” “Amazing Grace” and “Send In The Clowns,” Judy Collins has a voice that still lights up the room. Performing with Grammy winners “The Don Juans,” Tom Paxton will cover classics like, “Who’s Garden Was This,” “The Marvelous Toy” and “The Last Thing On My Mind.”downtownfrederick.org
Comments / 0