Lightwire Theater – A Very Electric Christmas
Follow the story of a young bird named Max, and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole, his adventure begins! Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope, set to timeless holiday hits. Lightwire Theater has been internationally recognized for their electroluminescent artistry and poignant storytelling, done in complete darkness.downtownfrederick.org
