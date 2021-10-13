CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JJ Grey and Mofro

downtownfrederick.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the days of playing greasy local juke joints to headlining major festivals, JJ Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing about his North Florida roots with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions. His presence before an audience is something startling and immediate, at times a funk rave-up, at other times a blend of blues rock, soul music and southern rock.

downtownfrederick.org

We Banjo 3 – DOWNSTAIRS

The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet––comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley––continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience. WB3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with popsensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments––banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion––effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies. We Banjo 3 deliver their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision, and infectious energy, it’s impossible to pigeonhole what kind of listener might suddenly consider themselves a WB3 fan.
MUSIC

