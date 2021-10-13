CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

The Nutcracker

downtownfrederick.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stunning artistry of Maryland Regional Ballet and the beloved Tchaikovsky score combine to transport audiences to the Kingdom of Sweets. Under the direction of Joyce Morrison and featuring guest artists from the New York City Ballet and students from the Frederick School of Classic Ballet, it’s a holiday tradition at its finest.

downtownfrederick.org

Comments / 0

Related
charlottesmartypants.com

Smarty Alert: Mark your calendar for Charlotte Ballet’s Nutcracker Dec. 3-26

Feel the magic in the air as the Charlotte Ballet celebrates its return to the Belk Theater for Nutcracker this December after a year hiatus due to COVID-19! Reserve your seats now to see costumes that sparkle, fairies that twirl in the Land of Sweets, and the party that you can’t miss. Whether you’ve enjoyed this holiday classic once or one hundred times, don’t miss this magical version of Clara’s timeless story set to Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score performed by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. It’s the can’t-miss-show of the season!
CHARLOTTE, NC
azbigmedia.com

Ballet Arizona’s ‘The Nutcracker’ brings magic to the holidays

Get ready for visions of sugar plums, mouse kings and sparkling Swarovski crystals. Ballet Arizona announced its 36th year of The Nutcracker performances, choreographed by renowned Artistic Director Ib Andersen. The Nutcracker will run from December 10-24 for a total of 15 performances, with afternoon and evening shows at Symphony Hall in downtown Phoenix. All performances are accompanied with live music by The Phoenix Symphony.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
pioneerpublishers.com

Diablo Ballet returns to the stage with The Nutcracker Suite, Nov. 12-13

WALNUT CREEK, CA (Oct. 3, 2021) — Diablo Ballet’s 28th Season opens with a new full-length production of Julia Adam’s smash holiday hit, The Nutcracker Suite, which performs November 12 – 13 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. This whimsical ballet, which first premiered in November...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Ballet Theatre Announces Sponsor for The Nutcracker

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Ballet Theatre is thrilled to announce Edith & Martin Stein Family Foundation as presenting sponsor of The Nutcracker! Under the direction of Co-Artistic Directors Dan Guin and Jane Tyree, Boca Ballet Theatre has produced the longest running production of The Nutcracker in Palm Beach County. This year’s world-renowned Guest Artists are San Francisco Ballet Principal Dancers, Sasha De Sola and Aaron Robison, as well as, Lucas Segovia former Principal Dancer with Ballet Argentino and member of The Joffrey Ballet in Chicago.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nutcracker#New York City Ballet#The Stunning
Paso Robles Daily News

North County Dance to perform The Nutcracker this December

– The Friends of North County Dance and Performing Arts Foundation have announced that the 2021 Nutcracker Ballet is on, and they are pulling out all the stops for this Silver 25th Anniversary production. Performers will be dancing at the Spanos theater at Cal Poly, and bringing together dancers from across the county representing Class Act Dance in Paso Robles, Main Street Dance in Templeton, and CORE Dance in San Luis Obispo. The dates for the ballet are set for Dec. 4 and 5. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 25.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
downtownfrederick.org

We Banjo 3 – DOWNSTAIRS

The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet––comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley––continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience. WB3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with popsensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments––banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion––effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies. We Banjo 3 deliver their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision, and infectious energy, it’s impossible to pigeonhole what kind of listener might suddenly consider themselves a WB3 fan.
MUSIC
downtownfrederick.org

1964 The Tribute

“1964” focuses on the quintessential moment in history, when The Beatles actually played before a LIVE audience. The Beatles toured the world in the early 1960’s, but now only a precious few remain who actually saw them LIVE. Who actually felt the “mania” that brought them to world acclaim. Today, all that remains are a few scant memories and some captured images in pictures and on poor quality film and video. “1964” meticulously re-creates the “MAGIC” of those LIVE Beatles’ performances with artful precision and unerring accuracy. For those that never saw The Beatles LIVE and always wanted to know what it must have been like…this is as close as anyone could possibly get to…FEELING the MAGIC! For over 30 years, “1964” has thrilled audiences with what is considered to be the most authentic and endearing tribute to The Beatles. This has been accomplished by a steady and consistent cast of talented professional musicians, who painstakingly recreate the look, feel and note for note sound of an actual LIVE Beatles performance.
MUSIC
downtownfrederick.org

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

George Bailey has spent his entire life giving of himself to the people of Bedford Falls. He has always longed to travel but never had the opportunity in order to prevent rich skinflint Mr. Potter from taking over the entire town. All that prevents him from doing so is George’s modest building and loan company, which was founded by his generous father. But on Christmas Eve, George’s Uncle Billy loses the business’s $8,000 while intending to deposit it in the bank. Potter finds the misplaced money and hides it from Billy. When the bank examiner discovers the shortage later that night, George realizes that he will be held responsible and sent to jail and the company will collapse, finally allowing Potter to take over the town. Thinking of his wife, their young children, and others he loves will be better off with him dead, he contemplates suicide.
ENTERTAINMENT
downtownfrederick.org

A Chanticleer Christmas

Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for the seamless blend of its twelve male voices ranging from countertenor to bass and its original interpretations of vocal literature, from Renaissance to jazz, and from gospel to venturesome new music. With A Chanticleer Christmas they offer joy and transcendence through beautifully sung music of all centuries from classical to carols.
MUSIC
downtownfrederick.org

Eric Byrd Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Live!

What has become an annual tradition in the DMV returns to the Weinberg Center again this holiday season. For years now, Washington-native Eric Byrd has been performing the iconic soundtrack from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with his trio at venues across DC, Maryland, and Virginia. The show begins with a screening of the Peanuts holiday classic followed by a live performance of the Vince Guaraldi masterpiece score, complete with choral accompaniment during “Christmastime is Here”.
MUSIC
downtownfrederick.org

Messiah Sing Along

A Frederick community holiday tradition since 1994, director Judith DuBose will conduct a forty voice chorus, twenty-piece orchestra, and four soloists through select choruses and arias of “Messiah” by G. F. Handel. The audience is invited to join the chorus for select numbers such as the “Hallelujah Chorus” and “For Unto Us a Child is Born.” Copies of the full vocal score will be for sale in the lobby.
RELIGION
CBS New York

Tony Award-Winning Temptations Musical ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Reopens On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Tony Award-winning musical “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” returned to the stage Saturday night. The musical follows the Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. RELATED STORY: Cast Of ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Fired Up For Return To Broadway: ‘I Have Dreamed About That Reopening Night’ Living legend Otis Williams, an original Temptation, was part of Saturday’s reopening celebrations. What a soulful, thrilling re-opening for ⁦⁦@AintTooProud⁩ !! The original #Temptations #OtisWilliams was there =and= the cast & the audience sang #HappyBirthday to him! The music legend turns 80 on Oct 30th. #BroadwaysBack ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/3b35XbYRpj — Dana Tyler (@DanaTylerTV) October 17, 2021 “I am so touched, even though it’s been off for 16 months or better, but it’s like we never missed a beat to see all these wonderful people coming out to see the show again,” Williams said. WEB EXTRA: Excitement As ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Returns To Broadway Fans of the sounds of Motown can catch the star-studded musical at the Imperial Theatre.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Seth A. Goldstein Form Broadway Transmedia Company Hugo Six (EXCLUSIVE)

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz and Seth A. Goldstein are teaming up to launch Hugo Six, a transmedia production company that will focus on Broadway content and talent. Co-founded by Hurwitz and Goldstein, the company is dedicated to creating diverse and dynamic content for the stage and screen. Hugo Six has a musical television property and several new Broadway-aimed musicals on its development slate. Earlier this summer, Hurwitz and Goldstein produced the song for “LEGO Store: The Musical,” a two-minute musical film that can currently be seen in taxis all over NYC. As an independent producer, Hurwitz is currently represented on Broadway...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy