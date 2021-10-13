CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland Charter Township, MI

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘In the Heights’

By Tanner Trafelet
The Oakland Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland University Office for Student Involvement (OSI) and Center for Multicultural Initiatives (CMI) co-sponsored a screening of the film “In the Heights” on Friday, Oct. 8, in the Oakland Center’s Habitat as part of OU’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM). Preceding the film’s screening, students were able to partake in a non-alcoholic “Hispanic Happy Half Hour.” Following this introductory event, students settled into the Habitat’s seating, which was at near full capacity.

oaklandpostonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

North Korea test fires suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea in what South Korea's military described as a weapon likely designed for submarine-based launches. The test marked possibly the most significant demonstration of the North's military might since President Joe Biden took office.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
State
Washington State
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
NBC News

Trump has no idea who Colin Powell really was

The nation is truly saddened by the passing of Colin Powell. A distinguished American leader and trailblazer, I had the great pleasure of meeting Powell on several occasions and even enjoyed a private dinner with him while he was secretary of state. He was unquestionably the most distinguished military officer of my generation, and I greatly admired him. His life had its share of contradictions and ironies, although former President Donald Trump's statement on Tuesday managed to both ignore and mischaracterize what made him such an important figure.
POTUS
CBS News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker say they'll be together "forever." The reality star and the musician got engaged, they announced on Instagram on Sunday night. Kardashian, 42, posted a photo of the engagement, on the beach surrounded by hundreds of red roses and candles, as she and Barker, 45, embrace. "Forever," she captioned the shot.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy