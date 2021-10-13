Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘In the Heights’
The Oakland University Office for Student Involvement (OSI) and Center for Multicultural Initiatives (CMI) co-sponsored a screening of the film “In the Heights” on Friday, Oct. 8, in the Oakland Center’s Habitat as part of OU’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM). Preceding the film’s screening, students were able to partake in a non-alcoholic “Hispanic Happy Half Hour.” Following this introductory event, students settled into the Habitat’s seating, which was at near full capacity.oaklandpostonline.com
