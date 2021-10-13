A John Denver Christmas with Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon

On this day, 24 years ago, John Denver tragically passed away in a plane crash. He may be gone, but his musical legacy will live on forever. Think about listening to “Take Me Home, Country Roads” or ,”Rocky Mountain High.” What do you feel? Is it joy? Happiness? That is what John Denver wanted you to feel. He wanted joy. The environmentalist and songwriter had a calming nature in his songs sung by all generations today. There will never be another intrinsic fashion icon, outdoorsy tree hugger, and exceptional songwriter best known as John Denver.

