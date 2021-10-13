A John Denver Christmas with Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon
Celebrate the joy, magic and memories of Christmas with A John Denver Christmas! Award-winning international artists Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon will treat audiences to classic John Denver songs such as Rocky Mountain High, Annie’s Song, Country Roads, Sunshine, and many more along with holiday favorites. Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon have been delighting audiences in an acclaimed holiday show that is on everyone’s Christmas list!downtownfrederick.org
