CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A John Denver Christmas with Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon

downtownfrederick.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the joy, magic and memories of Christmas with A John Denver Christmas! Award-winning international artists Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon will treat audiences to classic John Denver songs such as Rocky Mountain High, Annie’s Song, Country Roads, Sunshine, and many more along with holiday favorites. Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon have been delighting audiences in an acclaimed holiday show that is on everyone’s Christmas list!

downtownfrederick.org

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

On This Day: John Denver Passed Away in 1997 in a Tragic Plane Crash

On this day, 24 years ago, John Denver tragically passed away in a plane crash. He may be gone, but his musical legacy will live on forever. Think about listening to “Take Me Home, Country Roads” or ,”Rocky Mountain High.” What do you feel? Is it joy? Happiness? That is what John Denver wanted you to feel. He wanted joy. The environmentalist and songwriter had a calming nature in his songs sung by all generations today. There will never be another intrinsic fashion icon, outdoorsy tree hugger, and exceptional songwriter best known as John Denver.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

John Denver’s 10 Greatest Hits

John Denver made his mark on the folk music scene in 1967 when Peter Paul and Mary recorded the song he wrote, “Leaving on a Jet Plane.” The success of the song gave Denver a leg up in the music industry. In the ‘70s, he went on to record his...
MUSIC
thelandonline.com

'Singing Cowgirl' Lisa Murphy still channeling John Denver

Lisa Murphy vividly remembers when she fell in love with John Denver. She was 5 years old, and was listening to “Leaving on a Jet Plane” on a vinyl album. “Eventually every wall had pictures or articles about him and the ceiling did too,” she recalls. “My mom would bring people over just to see my room.”
MUSIC
Woodlands Online& LLC

Rocky Mountain Concert in The Woodlands on Oct 28 with Jim Curry and his John Denver Tribute Show

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Don’t miss the opportunity to listen to preeminent John Denver tribute signer, Jim Curry and his band on October 28 at Dosey Doe Big Barn. Jim’s voice is amazing and his rendition of popular John Denver songs will take you back in time. From “Take Me Home, Country Roads” to “Thank God I’m a Country Boy”, Jim Curry will bring back wonderful hits from one of America’s most beloved singer-songwriters.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Denver
bizwest.com

Denver indoor golf facility swings into Fort Collins

This story first ran on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner. Kelly Huff has some long drives in his future. The founder of South Broadway Country Club, an indoor golf training facility with two Denver locations, is preparing to open a third one in Fort Collins early next year. “There’s a...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Merry Manilow: ‘A Very Barry Christmas’ Bringing Cheer to Denver

If there's one show that you might want to take your parents/grandparents to, this could be it. A Christmas show featuring Pop icon, Barry Manilow. I feel no shame in telling you that this looks like a lot of fun. It's Barry Manilow, for crying out loud. He's just that guy who makes everybody smile; plus, how many times with Barry, now 78 years old, be coming to Denver?
DENVER, CO
downtownfrederick.org

Eric Byrd Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Live!

What has become an annual tradition in the DMV returns to the Weinberg Center again this holiday season. For years now, Washington-native Eric Byrd has been performing the iconic soundtrack from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with his trio at venues across DC, Maryland, and Virginia. The show begins with a screening of the Peanuts holiday classic followed by a live performance of the Vince Guaraldi masterpiece score, complete with choral accompaniment during “Christmastime is Here”.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyon
The Free Press

'Singing Cowgirl' Lisa Murphy still channeling John Denver

Lisa Murphy vividly remembers when she fell in love with John Denver. She was 5 years old, and was listening to “Leaving on a Jet Plane” on a vinyl album. “Eventually every wall had pictures or articles about him and the ceiling did too,” she recalls. “My mom would bring people over just to see my room.”
MUSIC
Denver Post

Denver indoor golf facility swings into Fort Collins

Kelly Huff has some long drives in his future. The founder of South Broadway Country Club, an indoor golf training facility with two Denver locations, is preparing to open a third one in Fort Collins early next year. “There’s a really awesome golf scene in Fort Collins, and I think...
FORT COLLINS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy