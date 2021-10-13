CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Compact Temperature Transmitters with Pressure Rating of 3,915 psi (270 bar)

By NOSHOK, Inc.
 6 days ago

Standard temperature ranges from -22°F to 302°F (-30°C to 150°C) Proven PT1000 sensor provides reliability, stability and unbeatable performance. Ideal for mobile hydraulics, automotive, heat exchangers, HVAC, transportation and refrigeration controls. Original Press Release:. NOSHOK Announces Upgraded and Expanded Compact Temperature Transmitters. Berea, Ohio (October 12, 2021) NOSHOK announces the...

lawnandlandscape.com

Bobcat delivers 2 new compact wheel loaders

WEST FARGO, N.D. – With a high bucket capacity, swift travel speeds and maneuverability, the all-new L65 and L85 compact wheel loaders from Bobcat deliver on performance. “Compact wheel loaders are an essential machine on many different jobsites and are remarkably nimble in tight spaces where power shouldn’t be sacrificed for maneuverability,” said Kelly Humble, senior marketing manager, product planning at Doosan Bobcat North America. “Our new compact wheel loaders give owners the performance they need to power through tough tasks, the nimbleness they need to work around obstacles and the premium comfort they deserve to stay energized throughout the day.”
CARS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Functionalized Fluoropolymers with Flame Retardant Properties

Benefits include vibration damping, zero water absorption, reduced micro-cracking and high-temperature adhesion. Low dielectric constant at high temperatures up to 260℃. Ideal for automobiles, aircraft, sports products and printed circuit boards. Original Press Release:. AGC Chemicals to Feature New Fluon+™ Functionalized Fluoropolymers to Improve Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites at...
INDUSTRY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Perfect Latching for Heavy Duty Applications

Available in sizes up to 3.15 inches (80 millimeters) in diameter. Offer short disengaging paths and have zero backlashes after retightening. Made from precision cast stainless steel and available with threaded stud connection. Original Press Release:. Perfect Latching. Wherever something needs to be adjusted, you will often find locking joints...
ECONOMY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New 1040-M Autoclave Resistant Adhesive Offers Low Water Absorption (0.5%)

Features broad-spectrum UV light and is optimized to be LED curable at 365 nm wavelength. Designed to be autoclave resistant for more than 100 cycles. Works as an encapsulant, protecting critical sensors and electronic components, where moisture ingression is an concern. Original Press Release:. New Dymax MD® 1040-M Autoclave Resistant...
MANUFACTURING
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New QX4 Version 2.0 LED Spot-Curing System Stores up to 20 Programs in Variable Mode

Features LED technology, compact size and curing versatility. Offers touch-screen interface, intensity up to 23 W/cm2 depending on the wavelength and PLC functionality. LED heads are available in 365, 385, or 405 nm wavelengths. Original Press Release:. Dymax Introduces The BlueWave® QX4 Version 2.0 LED Spot-Curing System. Higher Intensity and...
ELECTRONICS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

A Brand New Diaphragm Pump Buying Experience Launched

DiaphragmPumps.US announces the launch of their e-commerce website which offers an attractive alternative to buying air operated diaphragm pumps online. The pumps range from sizes starting as small as 1/4" inlet and outlet connections to as large as 2" with corrosion resistant materials of construction such as Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Polypropylene and PVDF. The main focus of this website is the user experience with the ease of making a purchase to help in selecting the right pump. With a large inventory, DiaphragmPumps.US is unique in offering "Same Day Shipping" for orders received by 5PM EST. It makes this company an undisputed leader in lead times and quick deliveries.
TECHNOLOGY
rubbernews.com

O-Ring extrusions under high pressure, high temperature conditions

O-ring sealing systems are ubiquitous in oil/gas field applications and have been extensively tested. The general relationships between O-ring designs and their performances are well known; however, O-ring extrusion failure is still frequently encountered in various applications. As a result, there still is a need to test standard O-rings when changes in materials, sealing gland configuration or service temperatures occur.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

This Hybrid VTOL Concept Has a Bonkers Diamond-Shaped Wing Design

It’s hard to find a totally original concept in the eVTOL world. Since 2016, some 400 concepts, proposals and designs have been introduced to the world. Most of them are variations on one of a few themes. Only a handful of them will ever be built. All of which makes Craft Aero’s nine-seat, box-wing commuter vehicle stand out. As the video above shows, this thing is different. “The biggest difference is that our VTOL aircraft is designed for regional missions with a sweet-spot range of 100 to 700 miles, and cruise speed of 300 knots [345 mph],” James Dorris, CEO of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Liquid Atomizing Spray Nozzles Operate at up to 250 PSI

Operating temperatures up to 800°F (427°C) Provides full cone or hollow spray pattern for pressurized liquids in 1/4, 3/8 and 1/2 NPT sizes. Type 303 stainless steel construction provides durability and corrosion resistance. Original Press Release:. Pressurized Liquid Cone Nozzles Are Here. EXAIR’s new FullStream™ and HollowStream™ Liquid Atomizing Spray...
ELECTRONICS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Touch Screens with Customized Graphics and Interface

Panel mounted displays have a control board attached to the back of display. Can connect to a remote control board via cable when more inputs and outputs are required. Built to order temperature, humidity and process controls and sensors for OEM’s. Original Press Release:. Thermalogic Introduces Touch Screens to The...
ELECTRONICS
Carscoops

Foxconn Previews Electric Sedan, SUV And Bus Ahead Of Official Unveiling On October 18

Taiwan’s Foxconn has previewed a handful of electric vehicles it will launch through its Foxtron automotive brand. The main focus of this teaser video is a sleek sedan that was recently spied without any camouflage at a storage facility. Throughout the teaser, Foxconn previews the advanced LED headlights and LED taillights of this EV. We are also offered a glimpse of the interior that includes a large curved display housing both the gauge cluster and the infotainment screen.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Reebok Drops Graphene and Gore-Tex-Infused Gear

Reebok is rolling out two tech-forward product lines designed to keep wearers warm from head to toe. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SHOPPING
plasticstoday.com

New Appliance Compacts Bags into a Recyclable Disk

For the sustainably minded who save and recycle grocery bags and other qualified polyethylene films and packaging for at-store drop-off, the problem is at-home storage. Bags don’t compact well and you may end up with a bin of bags or a bags of bags in the garage. Introducing Obaggo, the...
ENVIRONMENT
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Your Salespeople Are Focused on the Wrong Type of Transactions

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. This sponsored article was written by Justin Roff-Marsh, the author...
MARKETS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Jars Avaliable in 16, 9 and 32 oz

Straight sided jars are available with continuous thread (CT) finish. Straight sided round clear jars with the Lug finish are suitable for hot-fill canning. Straight sided amber jars with CT finish protects light-sensitive products. Original Press Release:. Fillmore Container Sources Alternate Jars to Cover Shortages. Lancaster, PA – October 10,2021...
INDUSTRY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Chemical Manufacturing Giant to Launch Debut "Utilitarian" SUV

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A British chemical giant outlined plans to launch its debut...
BUSINESS

