Forest Biopower Is Far From Carbon Neutral
New Study Debunking the Carbon Neutrality of Forest Biomass Demonstrates that Forest Biopower from Wood Pellets Will Not Deliver Climate Benefits. Cutting down trees and burning them to make electricity is not a “carbon neutral” climate solution, and now that picture is even more clear. When it comes to wood pellets for electricity in power plants, upstream lifecycle emissions alone—even excluding the emissions from the power plant stack—can exceed the average emissions generated from the US electrical grid.www.nrdc.org
