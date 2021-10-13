CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Biopower Is Far From Carbon Neutral

By Sami Yassa
NRDC
NRDC
 6 days ago
New Study Debunking the Carbon Neutrality of Forest Biomass Demonstrates that Forest Biopower from Wood Pellets Will Not Deliver Climate Benefits. Cutting down trees and burning them to make electricity is not a “carbon neutral” climate solution, and now that picture is even more clear. When it comes to wood pellets for electricity in power plants, upstream lifecycle emissions alone—even excluding the emissions from the power plant stack—can exceed the average emissions generated from the US electrical grid.

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

