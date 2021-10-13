Forest Biopower Is Far From Carbon Neutral

The landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s (CLCPA) ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050 will require a transformation of the power, transportation and building sectors. As highlighted in the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) recently released draft Carbon Neutral Building Roadmap, most of New York’s 6.2 million buildings will need to be carbon neutral, which will require that the water and space heating in these buildings (along with cooking and clothes drying), be provided by highly efficient electric appliances over the next 30 years. To put us on the right path, a recent analysis by Synapse Energy Economics demonstrates that New York should commit to a goal of electrifying 2.1-2.5 million households by 2030. The state must also focus on an equitable transition to efficient, electrified buildings and direct significant resources to provide improved housing in Disadvantaged Communities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO