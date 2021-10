The Humanities Division is pleased to introduce our new faculty and staff. As we begin the 2021-22 academic year, three outstanding new tenure-track faculty members join our community. As scholars in Languages and Applied Linguistics, Feminist Studies, and Linguistics, their research interests include syntactic influences between Spanish and indigenous languages, the role of policing in shaping how we understand Latinxs and their place within American society, and investigating the phonology of Ladin, a threatened minority language spoken in Northern Italy.

