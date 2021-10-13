Eric Byrd Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Live!
What has become an annual tradition in the DMV returns to the Weinberg Center again this holiday season. For years now, Washington-native Eric Byrd has been performing the iconic soundtrack from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with his trio at venues across DC, Maryland, and Virginia. The show begins with a screening of the Peanuts holiday classic followed by a live performance of the Vince Guaraldi masterpiece score, complete with choral accompaniment during “Christmastime is Here”.downtownfrederick.org
