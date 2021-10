As the lights come up on this three-act show (full disclosure, my first live theater since COVID-19), Dr. Horrible’s maniacal laugh brings to life the demented claustrophobia we’ve all been feeling for the last year and a half. Played by a charmingly pathetic Kevin Webb, Dr. Horrible is the worst kind of Internet troll—a lonely one with an unrequited crush and supervillain weapons at his disposal. Under the direction of Ed Rutherford and music direction of Micky York, this “authorized fan production” from Black Button Eyes of geeky Internet musical Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog is a fun, hammy pissing contest between the good doctor and Captain Hammer (Tommy Thurston), two egomaniacs who don’t deserve the affections of Penny (Stephanie Fongheiser), who’s just a well-meaning volunteer trying to help the homeless.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO