CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Red Oak Center hosting nursing open house

swcciowa.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southwestern Community College (SWCC) Red Oak Center is hosting a Nursing Program Open House, on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 4-7 p.m., to feature the college’s nursing program and highlight Red Oak’s registered nursing offerings. Future SWCC students and the general public are invited to attend. SWCC offers nursing as...

www.swcciowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
pacificoaks.edu

Join Pacific Oaks College for a Virtual Open House for the Spring 2022 semester.

Learning rooted in experience. Pacific Oaks College, founded in 1959, is a nonprofit, regionally accredited higher education institution, offering California teacher credentialing programs and bachelor’s and master’s programs in social work, business and management, human development, psychology, marriage and family therapy, and early education. Because we commit to providing an...
PASADENA, CA
977wmoi.com

Galesburg Area Vocational Center’s Open House to Showcase New Facility

The Galesburg Area Vocational Center offers career technical training for high school students in the Monmouth-Roseville, United, Galesburg, West Central, Abingdon-Avon, Knoxville and ROWVA school districts. Ken Springer, executive director of the Knox County Area Partnership, explains the center’s role in helping to develop the hands-on training needed in various...
EDUCATION
veronews.com

Gifford Youth Achievement Center offering open house November 16

GIFFORD, Fla. – Monday, October 11, 2021 – For the first time since 2019, the Gifford Youth Achievement Center (GYAC) will be hosting an open house on Tuesday, November 16 at 4:00 p.m. The Center’s open house will give guests a glimpse of GYAC’s mission in motion: to create, with God’s guidance, educational, cultural and social opportunities that enhance the lives of the youth and families we serve.
GIFFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Students#Registered Nursing#The Open House#Red Oak Center#Red Oak#Pn#College University#Javascript
Vinton Messenger

BCAT hosts annual Expo/Open House

Students and staff at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) hosted its annual Expo and open house on October 7. Those who attended—mainly prospective students and their families—were able to learn about the various programs BCAT offers that they can apply for, for next year. The open house began at 5:30 p.m. and ran until 7:30, allowing guests to visit about eight different programs if they kept up the pace of the schedule.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
swcciowa.edu

Southwestern Community College board holds October 2021 meeting

Creston— The Southwestern Community College (SWCC) board of directors met Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., in the board room of the Administration Center. The board approved consent agenda items, including the tentative agenda, payables, and depository resolution. The board re-appointed the following members to the Education Foundation board...
CRESTON, IA
uhd.edu

UHD Campus Store to Host Open House on Tuesday, Oct. 12

The UHD Campus Store will be hosting an Open House for faculty and students from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12 and reintroduce the campus community to its newly renovated look. At the event, there will be games, prizes, give-aways and refreshments. It will also provide an...
HOUSTON, TX
Hyperallergic

Bard Graduate Center Announces Fall 2021 Virtual & In-person Open Houses

At Bard Graduate Center, we study the cultural history of the material world. Our scope is global and ranges from distant antiquity to the present. For more than 25 years, our interdisciplinary, object-based approach to learning has been training future curators, researchers, educators, and museum and arts professionals to ask new questions about our shared history. Founded in 1993 on the idea that decoration is a human universal that can be found in all times and at all places, BGC’s initial focus on the history of design and decorative arts has expanded to include the crucial perspectives of anthropologists, archaeologists, cultural historians, and conservators. Today, Bard Graduate Center is the leading American graduate institute for interdisciplinary, object-centered inquiry into material culture.
COLLEGES
VISTA.Today

Harcum College to Host Socially Distanced Open House on Nov. 13

The Academic Center, featuring the Trout Library, will be the hub for the Harcum College's open house on Nov. 13. Harcum College, known as the College of Possibilities, welcomes prospective students to a socially distanced open house on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9:30 AM-1:30 PM. Students interested in starting classes...
COLLEGES
La Crosse Tribune

YWCA's daytime housing resource center 'REACH' to open Oct. 14

A much-anticipated daytime housing and resource center will finally open its doors next week at its new home near downtown, YWCA La Crosse announced Thursday. The center, officially named “REACH Service and Resource Center,” will host a grand opening on Oct. 14, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony where it will also unveil its new logo.
LA CROSSE, WI
KIMT

Bluestem Center for Autism hosting grand opening event Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Bluestem Center for Autism will be having its grand opening event this Sunday at Little Thistle Brewing and will hopefully be opening its doors to the public by the end of the month. The Bluestem Center for Autism will be located on the lower level of...
ROCHESTER, MN
The Leader Newspaper

Johnson: TOB to Host Pre-K Open Houses

Oyster Bay parents who are interested in enrolling their children in the town's popular pre-school program for three and four-year-olds are invited to attend an Open House at one of the Town’s two public pre-schools, located at the Syosset-Woodbury and Marjorie Post Community Parks. "The Town's Pre-School Program offers a...
OYSTER BAY, NY
Johnson City Press

ETSU hosting two Fall Open Houses for prospective students

Rising high school juniors and seniors, as well as prospective transfer students, are invited along with their families to visit the campus of East Tennessee State University during one of two Fall Open Houses scheduled this fall to learn more about everything the university has to offer. These Open Houses...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Valley Lutheran will host an open house

CEDAR FALLS — Valley Lutheran School will have an open hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the school, 4520 Rownd St. Attendees will learn how Valley prepares its students through Christian character and quality academics. Valley Lutheran was recently named the top private high school in Black Hawk County by Niche, a private school ranking website.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Cullman Times

Saint Bernard to host open house

On Friday, October 22, St. Bernard Prep School will host a day-long open house, giving prospective students and their parents a firsthand look at the school’s academic programs, instructors, facilities, and more. Families will have the opportunity to tour the campus and classrooms with student ambassadors and get a real feel for the school day and the campus itself.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy