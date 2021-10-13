Over 10,000 Deere workers brace for strike

More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers are hours away from a strike. After overwhelmingly voting down a contract Sunday night, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America 281 recalled its bargaining committee, effectively ending negotiations, and set a hard strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. A picket-line roster is in circulation.
A labor strike at 14 John Deere & Co. factories has sent more than 10,000 workers to the picket lines but doesn't include the plant in Horicon that manufactures lawn tractors and Gator utility vehicles. Thursday, the United Auto Workers launched their first strike against John Deere in more than...
Over 10,000 United Auto Workers union members went on strike against farm and construction equipment maker John Deere (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report after negotiations for a new contract failed to gain support. This is the nation's largest private-sector strike led by the UAW since the strike against...
More than 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers union who work for Deere & Co. at 14 facilities, mainly in Illinois and Iowa, went on strike at midnight Thursday. The union claims the Moline-based farm equipment maker (NYSE: DE) "failed to present an agreement that met our members’ demands and needs."
More than 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers union are on strike after union workers at the company that manufactures John Deere tractors overwhelmingly rejected a new contract that members say has undervalued their labour during a pandemic that has seen record profits for the company.Union workers at Deere & Co initiated a strike across 14 plants at midnight, effectively on 14 October, after the company “failed to present an agreement that met our members’ demands and needs”, the union said in a statement.“Our members at John Deere strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire...
Earlier this week, DeWitt farmer Joe Dierickx ordered a new cornhead tip. He'd noticed the part was bent, and while it was still operational, it needed to be fixed. Usually Dierickx would have the part two or three days after ordering it. However, with pandemic-caused supply shortages and a Deere & Co. strike starting this week, he couldn't even get an estimate on when it will arrive.
Exhausted after working long hours during the coronavirus pandemic and resentful that their bosses are not sharing sometimes huge profits, tens of thousands of nurses, factory workers and other laborers are going on strike across the United States.
Some 31,000 employees of the Kaiser Permanente healthcare group in the western states of California and Oregon are poised to strike soon.
Since Thursday, 10,000 employees of the John Deere farm equipment company have been on strike, while 1,400 workers walked off the job at the Kellogg's cereal company on October 5. And more than 2,000 employees of Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, New York, began striking October 1.
In Hollywood a planned strike by tens of thousands of cinematographers, hairdressers, makeup artists, sound editors and other film crew members that threatened to paralyze the US movie industry from Monday was narrowly averted over the weekend when the union reached a tentative three-year deal with producers.
COLORADO, USA — Unions across the country are making noise as more than 10,000 John Deere workers go on strike, and 60,000 film and television workers plan to strike on Monday. "I think what you're seeing is kind of the perfect storm," said Whitney Traylor, an employment law expert. "I...
The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) is staging protests in Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania because the big-name cereal producer is cutting American jobs and threatening to send jobs offshore for cheaper wages and to avoid high taxes.
The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
At a time when companies are profitable and workers are in high demand, two-tier systems are a much harder sell. Workers simply see them as a union-busting tactic that will hurt not just future employees but their own livelihoods as well.
Many cities and towns through out the United States see a fluctuation of residents leaving and moving in, but sometimes you have to think outside the box to attract people to want to move there in the first place. Duluth has always struggled to hold on to new graduates to stay and work here when they are done with school and also to attract younger working professionals.
It's been over three years since we heard about a new automotive company called VinFast. The Vietnamese brand initially showed off a luxurious sedan and SUV that were uniquely styled but actually based on the BMW 5 Series and X5. A lot has happened since then. VinFast revealed a few new electric vehicles at the start of this year, and back in July, the company announced that it had officially opened offices in both North America and Europe. Now, we know more about when we can expect to see the company's first EVs hit the road in the US.
Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles.The plant location wasn't announced, but the company said it eventually will employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.The plant is part of $3.4 billion that Toyota plans to spend in the U.S. on automotive batteries during the next decade. It didn't detail where the remaining $2.1 billion would be spent, but part of that likely will go for another battery factory.It comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up...
According to 2021 data by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, households can expect to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% this winter. Experts say this is due to the current state of supply and demand.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Automaker Stellantis has told some employees of its Belvidere Assembly Plant that, due to a shift reduction at the Fiat Chrysler plant, they must relocate, quit or be fired. The 1,100 employees, who have been laid off indefinitely due to production shutdowns caused by a global microchip shortage and an automaker […]
Novares, a French auto parts supplier, is seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages from its customers after the semiconductor chip shortage forced carmakers around the world to halt production of various models. The company makes plastic parts that find their way into a third of all vehicles globally,...
Comments / 0