A Chanticleer Christmas

downtownfrederick.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for the seamless blend of its twelve male voices ranging from countertenor to bass and its original interpretations of vocal literature, from Renaissance to jazz, and from gospel to venturesome new music. With A Chanticleer Christmas they offer joy and transcendence through beautifully sung music of all centuries from classical to carols.

downtownfrederick.org

culturedvultures.com

Christmas on the Carousel REVIEW – Blue Christmas

Christmas movie in October? Also, Christmas movie helmed by a director who usually does horror? Colour me intrigued. Then I watched the film, and it was quite the disappointment. It’s a shame really, as the film does have a lot of things going for it, but alas, not all the ingredients are of the same quality.
MOVIES
downtownfrederick.org

Messiah Sing Along

A Frederick community holiday tradition since 1994, director Judith DuBose will conduct a forty voice chorus, twenty-piece orchestra, and four soloists through select choruses and arias of “Messiah” by G. F. Handel. The audience is invited to join the chorus for select numbers such as the “Hallelujah Chorus” and “For Unto Us a Child is Born.” Copies of the full vocal score will be for sale in the lobby.
RELIGION
downtownfrederick.org

We Banjo 3 – DOWNSTAIRS

The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet––comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley––continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience. WB3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with popsensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments––banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion––effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies. We Banjo 3 deliver their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision, and infectious energy, it’s impossible to pigeonhole what kind of listener might suddenly consider themselves a WB3 fan.
MUSIC
downtownfrederick.org

Eric Byrd Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Live!

What has become an annual tradition in the DMV returns to the Weinberg Center again this holiday season. For years now, Washington-native Eric Byrd has been performing the iconic soundtrack from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with his trio at venues across DC, Maryland, and Virginia. The show begins with a screening of the Peanuts holiday classic followed by a live performance of the Vince Guaraldi masterpiece score, complete with choral accompaniment during “Christmastime is Here”.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Jazz#Gospel#Renaissance
downtownfrederick.org

JJ Grey and Mofro

From the days of playing greasy local juke joints to headlining major festivals, JJ Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing about his North Florida roots with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions. His presence before an audience is something startling and immediate, at times a funk rave-up, at other times a blend of blues rock, soul music and southern rock.
MUSIC
downtownfrederick.org

Lightwire Theater – A Very Electric Christmas

Follow the story of a young bird named Max, and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole, his adventure begins! Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope, set to timeless holiday hits. Lightwire Theater has been internationally recognized for their electroluminescent artistry and poignant storytelling, done in complete darkness.
ENTERTAINMENT
downtownfrederick.org

Matt Nakoa

Matt Nakoa is an award-winning songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumentalist. A modern troubadour, he makes his home on the highways and concert stages of America and appears regularly with folk music icon Tom Rush. The Boston Globe says of Nakoa, “Between his piano chops and heartfelt originals on guitar, he drops jaws.” Nakoaʼs newest album, Casting Shadows, is a spellbinding blend of pop, soul, and classical influences that tells a story of childhood dreams crashing headlong into grownup reality.
MUSIC
downtownfrederick.org

1964 The Tribute

“1964” focuses on the quintessential moment in history, when The Beatles actually played before a LIVE audience. The Beatles toured the world in the early 1960’s, but now only a precious few remain who actually saw them LIVE. Who actually felt the “mania” that brought them to world acclaim. Today, all that remains are a few scant memories and some captured images in pictures and on poor quality film and video. “1964” meticulously re-creates the “MAGIC” of those LIVE Beatles’ performances with artful precision and unerring accuracy. For those that never saw The Beatles LIVE and always wanted to know what it must have been like…this is as close as anyone could possibly get to…FEELING the MAGIC! For over 30 years, “1964” has thrilled audiences with what is considered to be the most authentic and endearing tribute to The Beatles. This has been accomplished by a steady and consistent cast of talented professional musicians, who painstakingly recreate the look, feel and note for note sound of an actual LIVE Beatles performance.
MUSIC
downtownfrederick.org

Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have carved a unique place for themselves in the music industry through soul-stirring arrangements of contemporary gospel, musical theater, and rich original compositions. Hailing from Augusta, Georgia, McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar are known for their opulent harmonies and beautiful blends. Always providing a fresh perspective, the group’s sound is truly authentic.
MUSIC
downtownfrederick.org

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

George Bailey has spent his entire life giving of himself to the people of Bedford Falls. He has always longed to travel but never had the opportunity in order to prevent rich skinflint Mr. Potter from taking over the entire town. All that prevents him from doing so is George’s modest building and loan company, which was founded by his generous father. But on Christmas Eve, George’s Uncle Billy loses the business’s $8,000 while intending to deposit it in the bank. Potter finds the misplaced money and hides it from Billy. When the bank examiner discovers the shortage later that night, George realizes that he will be held responsible and sent to jail and the company will collapse, finally allowing Potter to take over the town. Thinking of his wife, their young children, and others he loves will be better off with him dead, he contemplates suicide.
ENTERTAINMENT
downtownfrederick.org

Best in Show (2000)

Flying Dog Film Series presents Best in Show (2000) Cult Classics & Craft Beer. Happy Hour begins at 6:30 PM!. A behind-the-scenes look into the highly competitive and cut-throat world of dog shows through the eyes of a group of ruthless dog owners.
ANIMALS
downtownfrederick.org

An Evening with Judy Collins, Tom Paxton and the Don Juans

Grammy Award winners Judy Collins and Tom Paxton have been friends for nearly 60 years, but rarely had the chance to perform together until now. With hits like “Chelsea Morning”, “Both Sides Now” “Amazing Grace” and “Send In The Clowns,” Judy Collins has a voice that still lights up the room. Performing with Grammy winners “The Don Juans,” Tom Paxton will cover classics like, “Who’s Garden Was This,” “The Marvelous Toy” and “The Last Thing On My Mind.”
CELEBRITIES

