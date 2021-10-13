Advertisement for Bids - City of Haleyville
Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the City of Haleyville, Alabama until 10:00 a.m., Local Time, on Thursday, November 4, 2021, and then publicly opened and read aloud in the Council Chambers of Haleyville City Hall located at 911 21st Street, Haleyville, Alabama 35565 for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for the construction of Infield Renovations, Haleyville Sports Complex, City of Haleyville, Alabama.mynwapaper.com
