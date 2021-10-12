Talking Points | Monday, October 4th
Talking Points anchors Teagan Brown and Chilekasi Adele are in studio tonight to break down the top political stories across the globe. Analyst Moriah Humiston breaks down the latest deal passed by Congress and the future of funding. Analyst Jacob Goldberg breaks down a possible cure for COVID-19. Analyst Lindsey Fine breaks down Governor Newsom’s statewide vaccine mandate for school-aged children. Analysts Bond Photos and Ericka Love breaks down the latest economic crisis in China. Analyst Olivia Maniscalco breaks down Ethiopia’s decision to expel seven UN officials amidst increasing famine in Tigray. Analyst Dominic Chiappone breaks down the NBA’s vaccine mandate and various athlete responses. Analyst Tyler O’Neill breaks down the investigation into the death of three soldiers in a 72 hour period at Fort Drum in New York State.www.citrustv.com
