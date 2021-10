BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland law requires that drivers move over for vehicles providing roadside assistance or slow down if it is not safe to change lanes, but an overwhelming majority of first responders say motorists are not following the rule, according to a new survey released by AAA Mid-Atlantic. Almost 75% of respondents in Maryland, a group that includes police, emergency medical services personnel, tow truck drivers and roadside workers, said drivers do not move over or slow down for people working on the side of the road. More than 90% said they have nearly been hit by a vehicle or had...

