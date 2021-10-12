CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

On the wings of Ada Lovelace

By Camille Crittenden
Cover picture for the articleOctober 12, 2021 (aka Ada Lovelace Day) Ada Lovelace (1815 – 1852) is recognized for many remarkable attributes and affiliations, not only as a precursor of what came to be modern computer programming but also as the daughter of poet Lord Byron and friend to notable Victorian intellectuals like Charles Babbage, Charles Dickens, Michael Faraday and Mary Somerville. Her name has been used in tribute more recently as a programming language developed by the U.S. Department of Defense and as a unit of cryptocurrency. In addition to her precocious aptitude for mathematics and metaphysics, she was also a budding mechanical engineer and aviation visionary as a 12-year-old.

opensource.com

It's Ada Lovelace Day! Learn the Ada programming language in 2021

In the 1970s, many programming languages were hyperspecific to the hardware they controlled. As a result, developers had to learn to code differently depending on the hardware they were programming. Debugging and maintenance were highly specialized, and code wasn't reusable across machines. The UK government recognized these problems and moved...
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Nominations Open For PRACE Ada Lovelace Award For HPC 2022

Oct. 20, 2021 — In 2022 PRACE will present for the seventh time its Ada Lovelace Award for HPC. Launched in 2016, the Award is annually presented to a female scientist who makes an outstanding contribution to and impact on HPC in Europe and the world and serves as a role model for women who are at the start of their scientific careers. The awardee is announced at the annual PRACE Scientific and Industrial Conference (PRACEdays) and is invited to participate in the concluding plenary Panel Discussion.
INDUSTRY
adafruit.com

Ada’s Poetry Generator #ALD21 @findingada

This is the Scratch 3 version of the project. There is also a Scratch 2 version of the project. This project has been created to celebrate Ada Lovelace Day. If you’re a teacher, you can download a School Resource Pack which also contains an assembly plan (downloads.codeclub.org.uk/ada.zip), to introduce children to Ada and her revolutionary ideas.
SCIENCE
Person
Charles Babbage
Person
Ada Lovelace
Person
Michael Faraday
Person
Charles Dickens
