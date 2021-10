School is in session and that means busy families may be in need of a few meal solutions that fit into their schedules - particularly items to grab on the way to school or work. Granola bars often fit the bill as nutritious options in portable packages. While store-bought granola bars are convenient, they tend to be made with nuts or oats, which are not ideal for those with food allergies or intolerances.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO