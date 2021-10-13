CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cloudy & Comfy; Spotty Shower Chances

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their latest convective outlook, the Storm Prediction Center has reduced our threat for severe weather. Much of the Tri-State remains Under a “1” and a “2” on the Threat Index. Strong winds remain the greatest threat from any storms that develop. Overcast skies for most of the day hindered much of our potential for Severe Weather. A cold front and associated low currently passing through the Tri-State may still produce a potentially Severe thunderstorm or two. The latest model data seems to be in agreement that the greatest likelihood for impactful weather won’t arrive until our greatest threat for Severe Weather concludes. A line of showers and storms will reach out westernmost communities around 5:30 PM. From there, the rainfall will reach Evansville, Henderson and Madisonville by 7PM before pushing in over Owensboro and Jasper before 8PM. Scattered showers may linger for a time following the passage of the initial line of rainfall, making for a damp and cooler evening ahead.

