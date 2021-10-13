Acer brings glasses-free 3D to its ConceptD laptops for content creators
Acer is updating its ConceptD line of laptops designed for creative folks working on image, video, and game design, among other things. The new models are high-performance computers with 11th-gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. But there are also some unusual features in select models. For example, the new Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs features a glasses-free 3D display, while the new ConceptD 3 Ezel (CB315-73G) features an easel-like display that pulls forward over the keyboard.liliputing.com
Comments / 0