Acer brings glasses-free 3D to its ConceptD laptops for content creators

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer is updating its ConceptD line of laptops designed for creative folks working on image, video, and game design, among other things. The new models are high-performance computers with 11th-gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. But there are also some unusual features in select models. For example, the new Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs features a glasses-free 3D display, while the new ConceptD 3 Ezel (CB315-73G) features an easel-like display that pulls forward over the keyboard.

SlashGear

Acer Windows 11 laptops: The first three on the market

Today Acer announced that they’d be covering three key categories for initial hardware launches with Windows 11 onboard. The models fit in the categories Sustainable, Thin and Light, and Gaming. You’ve likely heard these names before – they’re effectively tried-and-true models released now by Acer as Windows 11 heroes to lead the charge.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Acer Aspire Vero review: A 15-inch Windows 11 laptop that's good and green

The 15.6-inch Aspire Vero is one of Acer's first laptops to ship with Windows 11 alongside updated versions of its ultraportable Swift 5 and entry-level Nitro 5 gaming laptops. The Vero is entirely new, though. Well, not entirely new, as it's Acer's first laptop made from post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR), and it ships in packaging made from recycled materials that are also 100% recyclable.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Acer's budget-friendly Nitro 5 gaming laptops are ready for Windows 11

In brief: Acer's Nitro 5 refresh likely won't knock your socks off, but if you're in the market for a relatively inexpensive gaming laptop you should definitely give it a look before you make your decision. At least on paper, the new models offer good value for people who want to be productive and do some light gaming after work.
COMPUTERS
gadgetsin.com

Acer Aspire Vero Green Laptop Made from Recycled Materials

By using 30% post-consumer recycled materials, Acer Aspire Vero green laptop reduces landfill waste for eco-friendly purpose. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. Acer Aspire Vero AV15-51-75QQ measures ‎14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches and weighs ‎3.97 pounds. As shown in the images, the green...
COMPUTERS
