Industrial development site eyed at Jackson
JACKSON (AP) — A large parcel of land in Jackson, has been selected by state economic development officials for possible industrial development. The 316-acre site, which is served by a railroad line, is located near Highway 223 in Jackson. It has been selected to join the Select Tennessee Certified Sites program, which has helped communities prepare industrial sites for private investment and job creation since 2012, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said in a news release Monday.www.parispi.net
