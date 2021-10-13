CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemists Discover Faster-acting Forms of Widely Used Insecticide

Cover picture for the articleScientists have developed seven crystal forms of imidacloprid—one of the world’s most widely used insecticides—in an effort to sharply reduce its environmental impact, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. The new forms work up to nine times faster than the original version, meaning a smaller amount can be used to control insects like infectious disease-transmitting mosquitoes, while reducing the chance of harm to other organisms, such as bees.

