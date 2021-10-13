Planning Commission & Civil Service Commission Vacancies

The City of Madeira Beach is seeking applications for the current vacant positions on the Planning Commission and on the Civil Service Commission. Boards, Commissions, and Committees are a valuable part of the local government process. The members are volunteers and provide a great service to the City and to the community. Duties and responsibilities include assisting in the reviewing the City’s policies and procedures, Code of Ordinances, and the City Charter, and make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners.