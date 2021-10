The holiday shopping season is waiting in the wings and soon, we’ll start seeing Black Friday ads EVERYWHERE. Lucky for us, Chromebook deals aren’t hard to find and this week, we have a new round of devices that have been knocked down as much as $300. Whatever your use-case or personal taste, there’s a little something for everyone on this list and you can rest assured that all of these Chromebooks will serve you well for years to come because we never share deals on devices that are nearing their auto expiration date.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO