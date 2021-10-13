CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Troutman: Pink out for October

By Kyle Troutman
cassville-democrat.com
 6 days ago

The color pink has many meanings and interpretations in society, but none are more significant than the color’s use in October each year, aimed at raising awareness for breast cancer. National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, started in 1985, is an international campaign that — largely thanks to all the pink...

www.cassville-democrat.com

