Double Special Heroes Summoning Focus now live in Fire Emblem Heroes
A new Summoning Event is now available in Fire Emblem Heroes. Here are the details from the official Fire Emblem Heroes Twitter account:. In this Double Special Heroes summoning event, two Special Heroes of each color are available as part of a 5-star summoning focus and have an initial appearance rate of 6%! (The rate for regular 5-star Heroes will be 0%.) Your first summon in this event won’t cost any Orbs!nintendoeverything.com
