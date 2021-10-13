Double Special Heroes Summoning Focus now live in Fire Emblem Heroes

During DC Kids FanDome today, publisher Outright Games announced DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace. PHL Collective is handling development. Little about the project is known at this time. It’s inspired by the Warner Bros. film planned for next summer, and has been licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC. The 3D on-rails action game has players taking on the role of Super-Pets Krypto the Super-Dog and Ace as they take to the skies to protect the animal population of Metropolis from a new and looming threat. In DC League of Superpets, they’ll fly over the city and use their unique and powerful ability upgrades.

