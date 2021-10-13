CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double Special Heroes Summoning Focus now live in Fire Emblem Heroes

By Ervin
nintendoeverything.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Summoning Event is now available in Fire Emblem Heroes. Here are the details from the official Fire Emblem Heroes Twitter account:. In this Double Special Heroes summoning event, two Special Heroes of each color are available as part of a 5-star summoning focus and have an initial appearance rate of 6%! (The rate for regular 5-star Heroes will be 0%.) Your first summon in this event won’t cost any Orbs!

