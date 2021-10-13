Ether Cards Airdrops Dust Tokens to the Entire NFT Collection for Early Users

Back in May, Target pulled trading cards from its stores after a fight broke out over them at a store in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The trading card industry has been experiencing a surge like nothing it’s seen in years—the demand is so high that PSA, a prominent grading service, closed its doors due to a massive influx in card submissions. I used to collect Dragon Ball Z cards as a kid, and I still had some of the rarer cards stored around the house. To my surprise, I found that cards once valued at $20 to $40 were now worth nearly $1,000 each. With this realization of the rapid valuation of the cards, combined with some urging from a friend, I decided to dig deeper to understand the current scene.

