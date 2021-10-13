CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ether Cards Airdrops Dust Tokens to the Entire NFT Collection for Early Users

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Ether Cards, the leading dynamic NFT platform whose technology has brought real-world utility to the creation of dynamic NFTs of celebrities' NFTs, has airdropped 27 million Dust tokens to the entire Ether Cards NFT collection, which consists of 10,000 unique NFTs. Every Ether Card holder has received and will continue to collect Dust ($Dust) tokens that can be used to exchange for 27 CryptoPunks worth around $10.6 million.

#Airdrop#Media Queries#Token#Nft#Dust#Cryptopunks#Dappradar#Larva Labs#Ether Cards#Ether Cards Founder#Opensea
