LANDER, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Signature Devices, Inc. (OTCPK:SDVI) - today announced the receipt of 1 Million Genius Tokens valued at approx $3.50 per token (1 GNUS token = 1/1000th Ethereum) from Genius Ventures, Inc., in support of their joint venture. Genius is launching a CryptoCurrency that, through embedded AI Processing, will be used in video games published by Graffiti Entertainment, Inc., (a subsidiary of Signature Devices). These types of CryptoCurrencies are sometimes called Utility Tokens, as the currency will be used for the processing of Artificial Intelligence. Graffiti Entertainment, Inc., a software developer & publisher, is integrating the CryptoCurrency into video games for smartphone, desktop/laptop, console or tablet via the internet-of-things (IoT) to enable players to generate Genius Tokens.

