David Gordon Green Says ‘Halloween Ends’ Script Is Complete and Awaiting John Carpenter’s Notes [Interview]

By Meagan Navarro
bloody-disgusting.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween Kills arrives in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, October 15, picking up immediately after the events of 2018’s Halloween. Michael Myers escapes the blazing basement where the Strodes left him to die and resumes his killing spree across Haddonfield. It rips open old wounds from Haddonfield’s previous encounter with the boogeyman.

bloody-disgusting.com

Variety

Can There Be a Michael Myers Without Laurie Strode? Jamie Lee Curtis Answers

“Halloween” has been a staple of the spookiest season ever since John Carpenter unleashed the unrelenting monster Michael Myers on an unsuspecting suburban town in 1978. The man in the mask went from boy-murderer to indestructible killing machine, seemingly always drawn back to one person, his surviving sister Laurie Strode. Played by the incomparable Jamie Lee Curtis, fans have delighted in the (many) returns of Strode always flipping the traditional slasher script from victim to survivor. We spoke to the actress, who returns in David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Kills,” the second film in the trilogy,. Curtis discussed whether there can...
MOVIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Attends ‘Halloween Kills’ Premiere Dressed as Her Mom’s Iconic ‘Psycho’ Character

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother Janet Leigh from the horror classic “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Curtis commanded attention when she hit the black arrivals carpet in a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain. “It’s the ultimate good versus evil,” Curtis said of the “Halloween” franchise. “Laurie Strode represents the quotidian, quintessential, innocent American teenage girl, that is innocence personified. And when you collide it with the essence of evil which is Michael Meyers, you create a tension that you,...
MOVIES
Collider

'Halloween': Why Michael Myers' Mask Never Looked Scary Again After John Carpenter's Original

The mask worn by knife-wielding madman Michael Myers in 1978's Halloween is the stuff of low-budget legend. John Carpenter, undoubtedly the Master of Horror but even more masterful at stretching a dime into gold, left the mask in the hands of production designer Tommy Lee Wallace, who famously purchased a William Shatner mask from a random Hollywood Boulevard costume shop for $1.98, spraypainted it white, and tinkered with the eye holes and hair a bit. The result, against all logic and reason, was and still is terrifying enough to become iconic shorthand for "scary murderer with a knife." It's the blankness, the utter lack of emotion at odds with the quick, effectively brutal physical violence Nick Castle brought to the role; that first Michael Myers mask is the embodiment of the nothingness at the center of a sociopath. It's improbably scary, but the real surprise came later. Here we are after 43 years, eleven sequels, and budgets ballooned well past what Carpenter was dealing with in '78, and Michael Myers' mask has somehow never looked as good as it did when someone bought Captain Kirk's face for less than $2 and slapped some spray paint over it.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills
Gamespot

15 Scary Woodland Horror Movies Set To Terrify You This Halloween

Ever since Hansel, Gretel, and Little Red Riding Hood set off into the dark forest in Grimms' Fairy Tales, woods have been popular and highly effective settings for scary stories. The way leaves can block out sunlight, the ease with which characters can get lost, and the idea that there is something terrifying lurking deep within the trees have helped create some seriously spooky horror movies over the years.
MOVIES
NME

Watch Michael Myers unmasked in final ‘Halloween Kills’ trailer

The final trailer Halloween Kills has been shared, the latest in a comeback series of films from the popular horror franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode for the movie. She is set to face off against notorious serial killer Michael Myers with the help of her onscreen daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills Review: Michael Myers’ Shockingly Horrific Rampage Continues With A Smart Sequel

In 2018, my review of David Gordon Green’s Halloween likened the semi-reboot to a house refurbishment: taking a dilapidated mansion and working to restore it to its former glory. The original blueprints were whipped out, and all the garbage and needless accoutrements were stripped away as the production focused on further exploring the greatness in the foundation and original design. With smart, modern touches added, a hovel became a home – one perfectly built for Michael Myers to invade so that he can viciously murder all of the occupants.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Disney+ Is Making a Disneyland Movie with Halloween Kills Director David Gordon Green

David Gordon Green is set to direct a film about the development of Disneyland and Walt Disney's involvement with the project, according to Deadline. This film will be coming straight to Disney+ and will also be produced by Cavalry Media. Cavalry Media and producer Jason Reed reportedly "spent a year developing the pitch before bringing it to Disney."
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Halloween Kills Ending Explained

List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. Halloween is easily the most iconic of all the slashers, and is perhaps the most consistent in terms of quality, unlike other multi-movie slasher franchises such as A Nightmare On Elm Street, Child's Play and Friday the 13th. But it's the most inconsistent in terms of continuity. Many fans assume that Halloween (2018) was the first in the franchise to retcon previous movies, but this is untrue.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

‘Halloween Kills’…Your Desire to See Any More ‘Halloween’ Movies

Do you remember the rush of seeing Halloween? No, not John Carpenter’s 1978 original, the Rosetta stone of modern horror and greatest man-meets-knife film ever. (And for the record, we don’t mean Rob Zombie’s 2007 love-letter-slash-living-wax-museum-exhibit to Carpenter’s slashsterpiece, either.) We’re talking about David Gorden Green’s 2018 version, which reset a long and winding franchise essentially back to Square Two. Gone were the many Roman-numeraled sequels and odd detours — pour one out for Halloween III: Season of the Witch — that followed Michael Myers’ first murder spree. Instead, Green and co-writer/partner-in-crime Danny McBride go directly back to the source...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chucky Meets Michael Myers in Official Halloween Kills Crossover Spot

It's Chucky vs. Michael Myers! Carving pumpkins is child's play when Chucky meets Michael Myers in a crossover ad promoting Chucky and Halloween Kills. The iconic slasher killers cross paths in a promo aired ahead of the October 12 series premiere of Chucky, the Child's Play spin-off series now airing on SYFY and USA Network, and Halloween Kills, the next chapter in the Halloween movie saga playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 15. ( This synergistic crossover is possible as SYFY, USA Network, Universal Pictures, and Peacock are all divisions of Comcast's NBCUniversal.)
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Halloween Kills': Is the Horror Sequel Available on Streaming?

Oh Lawd, he comin'! Again! The reports of Michael Meyers' demise were greatly exaggerated. As if anyone really believed a burning building would stop the Shape. Halloween Kills is a direct sequel to 2018's reboot/sequel Halloween (wait, does that make Kills a sequel or a threequel?). The movie picks up immediately after where the last one ended, with Michael surviving his attempted murder and continuing his rampage through Haddonfield.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: John Carpenter’s THE FOG

After taking a break from horror to make Elvis in 1979, John Carpenter returned to the genre with The Fog, an atmospheric ghost story set in the fictional Californian town of Antonio Bay. When The Fog starts rolling-in, so does the crew of the Elizabeth Dane, a ship which sank...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Halloween's David Gordon Green Just Revealed A Big Change He'll Introduce Before Halloween Ends

Although Halloween Kills is the 12th movie in the Halloween franchise, continuity-wise, it’s only working off the events of the 1978 original and the 2018 follow-up that saw Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode clashing with the horrifying Michael Myers 40 years after their first encounter. This weekend, Kills will pick up mere moments after the previous movie ended, but if you’re expecting the already-greenlit Halloween Ends to also take place immediately after its predecessor, director David Gordon Green has revealed this won’t be the case. Instead, there will be a “bit of a time jump.”
MOVIES

