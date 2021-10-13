CMR Surgical to open large-scale manufacturing site in UK

Preferred Anesthesia and CE-Tech have joined forces to bring you the best of the best in quality anesthesia, biomedical, life safety and facility management services. You know Preferred Anesthesia as your anesthesia maintenance company but through this agreement we can now offer you much more. CE-Tech, a leader in the industry with more than 37 years in Healthcare Technology Management, brings a robust portfolio of services, 70+ employees, and a first-rate reputation in the state of Florida.

