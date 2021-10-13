CMR Surgical to open large-scale manufacturing site in UK
To fulfill increasing demands for its Versius Surgical Robotic System, CMR Surgical is opening a new large-scale manufacturing facility in Cambridge in the United Kingdom. Designed for a wide range of minimally invasive surgeries, Versius is a modular and portable system that is expected to help cut surgical times, while improving patient outcomes. The new site will be in Ely, close to the company’s headquarters in Cambridge, and will include 7,044.8 square meters (75,832 feet) of floor space that will help to upscale manufacturing processes.www.dotmed.com
