Vecima Networks claims to be the first out of the chute with a commercially ready node that's built upon the SCTE's recently released Generic Access Platform (GAP) standards. Vecima said its first GAP node, called the EN9000, will be available for "select customer lab engagements" in the first half of 2022. The vendor didn't identify who's first in line, but it's a good bet that Charter Communications, the cable industry's primary champion of the GAP project, is at or near the front.

