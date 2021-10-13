AT&T to sell Notecard from Ray Ozzie's Blues Wireless
DALLAS – AT&T* is bringing to market a solution that can accelerate and streamline massive deployments of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and applications globally for enterprise and government customers through cellular connectivity. Notecard™, by Blues Wireless, allows just about any asset to be connected to the cloud with carrier-grade security. The solution takes away significant complexity and cost through pre-paid connectivity and allows solution integrators and product builders to accelerate time to market and scale.www.lightreading.com
