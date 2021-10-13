SU Ag Center to hold COVID vaccination drive on Oct. 13, open to public
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University Ag Center will be hosting a vaccination drive called Jags4Vax on Wednesday, Oct. 13. ‘Shot for $100’ expands to anyone in Louisiana who gets COVID vaccination through Oct. 30 The event will be in the Student Center of the John B. Cade Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. SU students, faculty, staff and the public are welcomed to participate. Those who receive a shot will be eligible for Shot For $100.www.brproud.com
