CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Constitution(s) Day!

mnhs.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this date in 1857, 164 years ago, the Minnesota State Constitution was ratified by popular vote. Oh, but we have not one, rather two State Constitutions!. During the constitutional convention to found our state, the Democrats and Republicans refused to meet together. After bitter debate, the whole (yet separate) constitutional conventions agreed to the same proposed language; however, they still refused to sign the same official document. In order to make it happen, two version of the final, formal document were created, as seen above.

www.mnhs.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

North Korea test fires suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea in what South Korea's military described as a weapon likely designed for submarine-based launches. The test marked possibly the most significant demonstration of the North's military might since President Joe Biden took office.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Convention#Republicans#Conventions#Democrats
NBC News

Trump has no idea who Colin Powell really was

The nation is truly saddened by the passing of Colin Powell. A distinguished American leader and trailblazer, I had the great pleasure of meeting Powell on several occasions and even enjoyed a private dinner with him while he was secretary of state. He was unquestionably the most distinguished military officer of my generation, and I greatly admired him. His life had its share of contradictions and ironies, although former President Donald Trump's statement on Tuesday managed to both ignore and mischaracterize what made him such an important figure.
POTUS
CBS News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker say they'll be together "forever." The reality star and the musician got engaged, they announced on Instagram on Sunday night. Kardashian, 42, posted a photo of the engagement, on the beach surrounded by hundreds of red roses and candles, as she and Barker, 45, embrace. "Forever," she captioned the shot.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy