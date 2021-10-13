Constitution(s) Day!
On this date in 1857, 164 years ago, the Minnesota State Constitution was ratified by popular vote. Oh, but we have not one, rather two State Constitutions!. During the constitutional convention to found our state, the Democrats and Republicans refused to meet together. After bitter debate, the whole (yet separate) constitutional conventions agreed to the same proposed language; however, they still refused to sign the same official document. In order to make it happen, two version of the final, formal document were created, as seen above.www.mnhs.org
