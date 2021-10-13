Kyrie Irving skips COVID jab and benches himself - for now
It’s hard to know where Kyrie Irving is getting his vaccination information. Hope it’s not the same sources that had him convinced for a while the Earth was flat. So maybe it wasn’t much of a surprise Tuesday when science tripped up the seven-time All-Star again. Hemmed in by a New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate that covers pro athletes and would have limited Irving to playing road games only, the Brooklyn Nets gave him an ultimatum: a.) get the shot or b.) take the 2021-22 season off.www.nwitimes.com
Comments / 0