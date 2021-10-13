Family Connection of SC to Offer Workshops Addressing COVID-19 Vaccine and Youth
(Columbia, SC, October 6, 2021)—Family Connection of South Carolina—a non-profit organization providing resources and services to families who have a child with a disability or chronic health condition—is offering virtual workshops addressing the COVID-19 vaccine and how it affects children and youth. The sessions are open to all families and members of the public who are interested in information on details of the COVID-19 vaccine related to children and youth.sodacitybizwire.com
