CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Crave Restaurant Owner Kam Talebi Launches CBD Brand

By Allison Kaplan
tcbmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaskaid Event Group CEO Kam Talebi, whose portfolio of local restaurants and venues includes Crave, Brit’s Pub, and Muse Event Center, is moving beyond burgers and sushi for his latest venture. The serial entrepreneur is launching a CBD brand into the rapidly growing field with hopes of taking it national.

tcbmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

Costco Just Dropped This Brand-New Bakery Item

'Tis the season for cinnamon, spice, and everything nice… and Costco is on their game. News broke Sunday morning of a fresh new item in the Costco bakery. If you enjoy Costco cakes, you'll want in on this timely treat. Before you dive in, sign up for the Eat This,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC 15 News

Scottsdale restaurant owner dies from COVID-19

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Paul Keeler, a longtime restaurateur in the Scottsdale area, died Oct. 9 due to complications from COVID-19. The Keeler Hospitality Group, which he founded and was the CEO of, announced his death Tuesday afternoon. Through Keeler Hospitality Group, Keeler worked as a consultant for the restaurant and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Minneapolis, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
Washington City Paper

5 Best CBD Vape Juice Brands: Ingredients, Reputation & Prices

Though there are plenty of ways to get your CBD daily doses in, many people prefer vaping CBD because of how quickly the effects are felt. Plus, it’s an easy, unobtrusive, portable, and tasty way to experience the benefits. Especially if you love a good smoking ritual and a wide variety of irresistible flavors to choose from, vaping CBD is the way to go. CBD does make you feel different, and you can expect to feel like a weight has been lifted. It’s the difference between walking on hot pavement and floating in a shaded pool. You’re still present, except one circumstance is significantly more enjoyable and can change how you feel for the rest of the day.
PHARMACEUTICALS
cobizmag.com

Restaurant and bar owners beware

Employers in Colorado’s food and beverage industries are no doubt familiar with the current Colorado statutes concerning “tip pooling.” Under new federal guidance, effective November 23, 2021, that is about to change. But don’t stress too hard – tip pooling is still allowed; however, managers or supervisors will no longer be able to share in the tip pooling.
RESTAURANTS
KFVS12

Increased supply cost for Heartland restaurant owners

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland restaurants are not only having a hard time filling open positions, but also having a hard time stocking their kitchen. The ongoing pandemic means items like bacon and oil can take weeks to ship. One Cape Girardeau restaurant owner has even adjusted her menu...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Food Drink#Crave Restaurant#Cbd Brand#Kaskaid Event Group#Muse Event Center#Cbd Wellness#Nuleev#Brightfield#Complete Nutrition
Radar Online.com

Is ‘NuLeaf Naturals’ CBD Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

Does it seem like CBD is everywhere these days? Probably because it is. The rise of cannabidiol is here to stay! With the ever-growing market and abundance of brands, the amount of CBD products available to consumers are just about endless. However, more is not always better. Not all CBD is created equal, and finding a high-quality product sometimes goes looking past what is stated on a packaging label.
PRODUCT REVIEWS
Bay News 9

Help wanted for Hamburg restaurant owner struggling to hire

HAMBURG, N.Y. — As the owner of a restaurant and brewery, Jimmy Butera does it all. "You’re wearing many hats,” said Butera, owner of Butera's Craft Beer and Craft Pizza in Hamburg. “Whether you’re cooking, plumbing, electrician, Human Resources. Just owning a restaurant in itself is a tasking job.”. It’s...
HAMBURG, NY
Shape Magazine

This Brand Launched with a Single, Dark Spot-Eradicating Product

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When shopping for beauty products, you can choose based on your main concerns, whether that's discoloration, dehydration, acne, the list goes on. Some concerns get more industry attention than others, though, and lately, more and more brands have set out to highlight how the needs of BIPOC have gone largely ignored in the beauty space. More than that, they're setting out to create innovative formulas to help fill the gaps. One such brand, Eadem, channeled its efforts into developing Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum (Buy it, $68, eadem.co), a formula specifically made to target dark spots on melanin-rich skin. (Related: Black-Owned Beauty Brands You'll Love for Great Hair, Skin, and More)
SKIN CARE
royalexaminer.com

5 ways to support restaurant owners in your community

Do you appreciate the warm welcome you receive from local restaurant owners when you visit their establishment? If you want to support and thank these entrepreneurs for their contribution to your community, here are five actions you can take. 1. Order in. Whether you opt for delivery or takeout, local...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dmagazine.com

Best CBD Oil for Pain: Top 7 Brands

Many Americans deal with pain on a daily basis. Sadly, this pain prevents them from both living a normal everyday life as well as enjoying fun activities like going on hikes, swimming, playing with children or grandchildren, among other things. According to the CDC, in 2019, 20.4% of adults experience chronic pain, while 7.4% of adults live with high-impact chronic pain. The remedies for pain are fairly endless. While most people choose to take prescription painkillers, others opt for over-the-counter methods.
HEALTH
Gazette

Pandemic put more strain on restaurants than owners anticipated, survey finds

More restaurants are struggling from the pandemic than expected and say money from the government has become increasingly important, according to a new survey issued by the National Restaurant Association. With more obstacles from the pandemic — including workers demanding higher wages, an increase in the price of food from...
RESTAURANTS
bizjournals

Taco Moro Loco owner eyes Charlemagne Records space for new restaurant

A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Five Points South. The restaurant is set to open at 1924 11th Ave. S. in a storefront previously occupied by Charlemagne Records. The restauranteur behind the new store is Jorge Camargo, who also owns and operates Taco Moro Loco in the Avondale area.
RESTAURANTS
dailycoffeenews.com

New Brand Identity Launched for Guatemalan Coffees

The national coffee association of Guatemala Anacafé has launched a new brand identity for Guatemalan Coffees, featuring a jaguar logo, vertically vibrant typography and a series of colorful advertising pieces. Designed to appeal to international buyers and support the work of the approximately 125,000 coffee-farming families supported by the association,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Brewbound.com

Karma Launches CBD Water in Partnership with Canopy Growth

Pittsford, NY – Karma Water announced the launch of Karma CBD Water. This is the first CBD beverage to launch under the Karma wellness and probiotic waters beverage portfolio and has been developed in partnership with Canopy Growth Corporation, a world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp company. Karma CBD Water is crafted with Canopy Growth’s Broad Spectrum CBD distillatemade from US Hemp Biomass and powered by Karma’s patented Push Cap technology, which protects the active cannabinoid constituents until seconds before consumption to ensure optimal potency. The addition of Karma CBD Water combines the wellness benefits of CBD with Karma’s leading Push Cap technology to create a first-of-its-kind product for consumers.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Natural Grocers Launches Store-Brand Promo

To introduce shoppers to its array of store-brand items, Natural Grocers is holding a scavenger hunt-themed promotion. Available to loyalty program members, the fall campaign includes purchase rewards across several categories, with incentives for more and different products. For example, whenever loyalty card customers buy a store-brand product from three...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy