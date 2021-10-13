Pandemic Saw Rise in Kids Swallowing Magnets, Tiny Batteries
More kids swallowed small magnets and batteries in 2020 compared to previous years -- a worrisome surge that dovetailed with pandemic stay-at-home orders. An analysis of data from more than 100 U.S. hospitals found that the number of kids 17 and younger who were treated for swallowing foreign objects remained about the same from 2017 to 2021, but there was a large jump in incidents involving small magnets and batteries.redcrossdrugstore.com
