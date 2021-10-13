Mint House New Orleans Riverside to Open in November
NEW ORLEANS — New York-based hospitality company Mint House is opening a new property, the Mint House New Orleans-Riverside, this November at 315 Girod Street. Mint House is a “tech-forward” hospitality concept featuring apartment-style accommodations that resemble short-term rental options “with the amenities of a five-star hotel,” according to a press release. Mint House rooms include kitchens and laundry equipment along with “boutique” workout facilities, on-site security and an option for pre-stocked groceries.www.bizneworleans.com
