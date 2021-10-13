CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Pandemic Saw Rise in Kids Swallowing Magnets, Tiny Batteries

redcrossdrugstore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore kids swallowed small magnets and batteries in 2020 compared to previous years -- a worrisome surge that dovetailed with pandemic stay-at-home orders. An analysis of data from more than 100 U.S. hospitals found that the number of kids 17 and younger who were treated for swallowing foreign objects remained about the same from 2017 to 2021, but there was a large jump in incidents involving small magnets and batteries.

redcrossdrugstore.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Children's ingestion of tiny magnets, button batteries increased significantly during pandemic, new research shows

More children swallowed small magnets and batteries as compared with other foreign objects in 2020—a year when a COVID-19 stay-at-home order was in place—than in prior years, research shows. The abstract, "Feast or Famine: A National Stay-At-Home Order Is Associated with an Increase in Pediatric Foreign Body Ingestions Presenting to...
KIDS
redcrossdrugstore.com

For Kids, Accidental Burns Another Scar of the Pandemic

Accidental burns among U.S. children rose by one-third during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study. "COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders inevitably created a new dynamic between children and their social environment. One result was the increased risk of burns those children experienced," said Dr. Christina Georgeades, a study author and pediatric surgery research fellow at Children's Wisconsin, in Milwaukee.
KIDS
MedPage Today

Pandemic Sleeplessness: Are Kids Tossing and Turning as Much as Adults?

Adults may be suffering from "coronasomnia" -- increased levels of sleeplessness, nightmares, and other sleep troubles -- during the pandemic, but are children experiencing the same problems? Maybe not, according to a presenter at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) virtual meeting. Pandemic-related sleep studies in children have not shown...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet#Swallowing#Toys#Consumer Product#Button
Mother Jones

The Kids the Pandemic Left Behind

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On the night Esteban’s mother went to the hospital, five ambulances crowded the street in front of their red-brick walk-up in the DC suburbs. It was late May 2020, and COVID-19 had swept through their densely packed apartment complex, where many of the one- and two-bedroom units housed multiple immigrant families from Central America. More than half of the people in their zip code who were tested that April had the virus—a rate roughly 20 percent higher than in the rest of Virginia—and 17-year-old Esteban, his parents, and the family with whom they shared their apartment were among them. For weeks his mother had a splitting headache, and her throat hurt so much she had trouble swallowing. By that May evening, she had deteriorated to the point where she could barely breathe on her own.
KIDS
sacredwindcommunications.com

Kids, Anxiety, and the Pandemic

The teenage years present a difficult stage of life for every generation. But throw in the disruption and fear sparked by a pandemic, and today’s teenagers are navigating challenges far beyond those typically faced within school hallways. The added strain on their mental health shows: the Centers for Disease Control...
KIDS
fox40jackson.com

Increase in accidental burns seen for kids at home during pandemic

A new study shows that accidental burn injuries among children increased during the coronavirus pandemic compared to 2019. According to Dr. Christina Georgeades, a pediatric surgery research fellow at Children’s Wisconsin, stay-at-home orders “created a new dynamic between their social environment.”. “Understanding specific factors that contributed will be key in...
KIDS
smithpharmacyrx.com

As Kids Turned to Screens During Pandemic, Their Mental Health Suffered

TUESDAY, Oct. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Even in normal times, getting regular exercise and spending less time on screens can be good for kids. So it should come as no surprise that researchers discovered that kids who exercised more and used technology less during the pandemic had better mental health outcomes.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
ourcommunitynow.com

Increase in ADHD diagnoses among kids during pandemic

Studies show more kids in the U.S. are being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, during the pandemic. As October marks ADHD Awareness Month, local school districts are changing their curriculum to better suit their students’ needs.
KIDS
US News and World Report

Survey: Pandemic Took a Toll on Kids’ Learning and Grades

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Last spring, after teaching their kids at home for most of the 2020-21 school year, Rob and Melissa Seger sent their eldest daughter back to school in March. By then, Rob Seger, who is a cancer survivor and has epilepsy, was fully immunized. Students, educators...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Connecticut

More Families Are Needing Diapers for Their Kids Amid the Pandemic

There has been a large increase in the number of families who need diapers for their children, according to Janet Alfano, the executive director for The Diaper Bank of Connecticut. The non-profit organization works with more than 60 partners around the state to distribute diapers to thousands of families in...
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘The vaccine is more harmful than the coronavirus itself’ — How one floundering Ohio lawyer played the right wing circuit and turned disinformation into a lucrative business

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In one of dozens of recent media appearances, Ohio attorney Thomas Renz was claiming that coronavirus vaccines were more harmful than...
OHIO STATE
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy