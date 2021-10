Dakota State University and Hetherington Group are proud to announce the commencement of OSINT Academy–a collaborative cybersecurity training initiative funded by the National Security Agency. The Academy aims to augment the U.S. national cybersecurity workforce by offering learner-centric, competency-focused education to transitioning military members, first responders, and other interested persons. Classes will focus on the tradecraft of open-source intelligence (OSINT) gathering and analysis and dark web investigations. The announcement was made at the 7th Annual OSMOSIScon held October 10-12 at the Bahia Resort Hotel in San Diego.

MADISON, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO