Can we exceed expectations?

By jsb235
bleedinggreennation.com
 4 days ago

If we have learned anything about the team this season, it's that Thursday night is shaping up to be a pretty horrific trainwreck of a football game from the home team's perspective. Tom Brady has already outdueled Dak, and Dak made us look pretty bad, so I would expect the...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Eagles News: The Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts marriage might be short-lived

Things we all Know after the Panthers Game

bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Andre Dillard quietly playing well

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Dillard has been quietly playing well. The reason why no one is talking about him is a good thing because it means he is not making many mistakes and is not putting the offense in bad situations. According to Pro Football Focus’ pass-blocking grades, Dillard received the highest grade out of the five starting offensive linemen. Dillard did not allow a sack against a Panthers defense that was ranked third in the league in total yards allowed heading into the game. Sunday’s performance has been consistent with the way Dillard has played since taking the place of Jordan Mailata at left tackle after Mailata sprained his knee before the team’s Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Dillard had not allowed a sack and allowed quarterback Jalen Hurts to be pressured seven times over a three-game span.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Zach Ertz's name "could resurface" in trade talks

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... NFL trade deadline: Early buzz, who might be on the move and the latest on Chandler Jones, Marlon Mack, Marcus Maye, others - ESPN+. You can’t ever sleep on the Philadelphia Eagles potentially unloading a player or two at the deadline. Sources...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

NFL Power Rankings: Week 6 Edition

Now that Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books, it’s time for everyone’s favorite meaningful exercise: NFL Power Rankings! What differentiates these rankings from others is that they’re the only truly accurate ones in the entire universe. Let’s take a look at how all 32 teams stack up entering Week 6. Even more power rankings discussion in this week’s episode of The ODDcast on The SB Nation NFL Show.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Cowboys are running away with the NFC East and don't appear to be slowing down

As much of the NFC East continues to struggle to open the 2021 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys have seemingly no question about their identity or their ability to be an offensive juggernaut. The team put up 44 points and over 500 yards in their win on Sunday over the Giants, all while New York suffered injury-after-injury. The Washington Football Team fell to 2-3 after their loss to the Saints and can’t seem to find consistency.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles rooting guide for Week 6 games

Now that the sixth Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season is here, it’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 6 games. This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning picks from the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
CBS Boston

Isaiah Wynn Off COVID List, On Patriots Active Roster For Week 6 Matchup With Cowboys

FOXBORO (CBS) — Isaiah Wynn is off the COVID-19 list and back on the Patriots active roster. New England activated the left tackle Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s tilt against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Wynn missed last week’s win over the Texans in Houston and the last two weeks of practice after landing on the COVID list last Wednesday. Given his lack of practice time, the Patriots may continue to go with Justin Herron at left tackle, though Herron is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with an abdomen injury. But having Wynn back on the active roster helps New England’s...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots' Goal Line Stand Ends With Dak Prescott Fumble

FOXBORO (CBS) — Late in the first half of Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Patriots, Dallas faced a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, poised to take its first lead of the game. But the Patriots’ defense came up with stuffs on first down (a pitch to Ezekiel Elliott), second down (an inside handoff to Elliott), and third down (a QB sneak by Dak Prescott). The Cowboys didn’t want to settle for a field goal, so for the second time of the half, they kept the offense on the field for the fourth down. Prescott kept the ball again, this time going...
NFL

